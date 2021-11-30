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Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contracts EXPOSED
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21 views • November 30, 2021
Ehden Biber, author of the viral Twitter post #PfizerLeak where he was investigating and exposing the contracts Pfizer got signed ridding them of all liability for any vaccine damage. Biber joined Stew Peters, who pressed Biber on the authenticity of the documents. Biber explained how he was able to verify that the contract between Pfizer and world governments was, indeed, signed by representatives of the pharma giant and government agents.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins four months later to corroborate his leak with the official contract between Pfizer and the European Union.
Ehden Biber's thread can be seen at: www.SenseOfAwareness.com
The contract can be viewed at t.me/eh_den
Mirrored from http://stewpeters.tv
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/pfizer-contracts-exposed-proof-govt-now-ruled-by-big-pharma/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/bioweapon-contracts-exposed-pfizer-making-billions-off-eu-tyrannical-mandates/
Dr. Jane Ruby joins four months later to corroborate his leak with the official contract between Pfizer and the European Union.
Ehden Biber's thread can be seen at: www.SenseOfAwareness.com
The contract can be viewed at t.me/eh_den
Mirrored from http://stewpeters.tv
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/pfizer-contracts-exposed-proof-govt-now-ruled-by-big-pharma/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/bioweapon-contracts-exposed-pfizer-making-billions-off-eu-tyrannical-mandates/
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