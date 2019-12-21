Red Alert! Deep Sate Announces Plans to Remove Pence After Trump Conviction - FULL SHOW 12/20/19

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Published on Dec 20, 2019
In 2017, Infowars first broke the globalist plan to trigger an illegal impeachment causing a constitutional crisis. As Infowars reported in 2017, the Deep State is also planning to remove Vice President Pence to install Nancy Pelosi as the president, with Hillary Clinton as a close advisor if not the new Vice President.
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