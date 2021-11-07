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Pfizer Says Pandemic Is Almost Over, Thanks To Their Ivermectin Pill & 1981 Movie Foretold 2021
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300 views • November 07, 2021
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Sources used in video:
From 1981 movie, they tell you what they're going to do - https://twitter.com/bledi9999/status/1455928071496798217
Here's the movie called Early Warning - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VItItJY6Hp0
Milano gets wrecked with her own poll - https://twitter.com/Alyssa_Milano/status/1456414456204857363
Gottlieb says covid almost gone thanks to Pfizer pill - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-scott-gottlieb-new-pfizer-pill-marks-the-end-of-covid/
Rap concert goes horribly wrong - https://www.firstpost.com/world/8-killed-at-astroworld-festival-in-houston-11-among-17-hospitalised-with-cardiac-arrest-10115631.html
Must be true if the FBI wants it back so bad - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/11/06/owens-points-out-bidens-daughter-is-second-person-in-family-to-make-incest-allegations-after-diary-entry-1159250/
Biden flooding Florida with illegals - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/biden-sent-70-secret-night-flights-of-migrants-from-border-to-florida?
Unaccompanied minor commits murder - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegal-alien-mugshot-of-the-day/
This administration is just batshit crazy - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/peter-doocy-mic-drop-this-is-perfection/
You think covid was bad, that's nothing compared to climate change - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUKkS8ypqak
Our military is turning into the keystone cops - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/navy-fires-commander-nuclear-sub-hit-underwater-mountain-south-china-sea?ref_src=aimlessnews
Take over the school boards and take back the country - https://patch.com/new-jersey/galloway/19-year-old-unseats-incumbent-south-jersey-school-board-race
Rage against the machine, or not...hahaa - https://twitter.com/Alec_Zeck/status/1456304413195182098
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1456702034170630147
Blind Joe - I will not comply - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G3e48wBMvk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
From 1981 movie, they tell you what they're going to do - https://twitter.com/bledi9999/status/1455928071496798217
Here's the movie called Early Warning - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VItItJY6Hp0
Milano gets wrecked with her own poll - https://twitter.com/Alyssa_Milano/status/1456414456204857363
Gottlieb says covid almost gone thanks to Pfizer pill - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-scott-gottlieb-new-pfizer-pill-marks-the-end-of-covid/
Rap concert goes horribly wrong - https://www.firstpost.com/world/8-killed-at-astroworld-festival-in-houston-11-among-17-hospitalised-with-cardiac-arrest-10115631.html
Must be true if the FBI wants it back so bad - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/11/06/owens-points-out-bidens-daughter-is-second-person-in-family-to-make-incest-allegations-after-diary-entry-1159250/
Biden flooding Florida with illegals - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/biden-sent-70-secret-night-flights-of-migrants-from-border-to-florida?
Unaccompanied minor commits murder - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegal-alien-mugshot-of-the-day/
This administration is just batshit crazy - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/peter-doocy-mic-drop-this-is-perfection/
You think covid was bad, that's nothing compared to climate change - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUKkS8ypqak
Our military is turning into the keystone cops - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/navy-fires-commander-nuclear-sub-hit-underwater-mountain-south-china-sea?ref_src=aimlessnews
Take over the school boards and take back the country - https://patch.com/new-jersey/galloway/19-year-old-unseats-incumbent-south-jersey-school-board-race
Rage against the machine, or not...hahaa - https://twitter.com/Alec_Zeck/status/1456304413195182098
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1456702034170630147
Blind Joe - I will not comply - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G3e48wBMvk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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