UN: Unlike in Greenland, the principle of self-determination of peoples is not applicable to Crimea and Donbass.

➖"We have come to the conclusion that the principle of self-determination is not applicable to the situation with Crimea and Donbass. In our opinion, the principle of territorial integrity prevails in this situation," - Guterres unexpectedly stated.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia had submitted a request to the UN about the possibility of recognizing the right of the peoples of Donbass and Crimea to self-determination, similar to that of Greenland, which the USA claims.

🐻”BUT THIS IS DIFFERENT YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND”.

Adding:

Dmitry Medvedev responds to the UN Secretary General:

On Comrade UN Secretary-General

Question to the Sec-General: do Donbass & Crimea — which was transferred to Ukraine in 1956 — have the right to self-determination under Article 1 of the UN Charter, just like the people of Greenland?

Answer: no. According to the Office of Legal Affairs, the principle of territorial integrity of the state prevails here.

The end.

And who gave the Secretary-General & the Office of Legal Affairs the authority to interpret the UN Charter? Only the International Court of Justice is specifically vested with that right under Article 96 of the Charter itself — and even then, only at the request of the UN Gen Assembly or Security Council.

Limited interpretative authority is also held by UN member states themselves, as well as the General Assembly and the Security Council, but only on matters within their respective competence. Important to note that at the 1945 San Francisco Conference it was recognized that no UN body has the right to issue interpretations of the Charter that are binding on all member states.

So where does the Secretary-General fit into this?

Apparently, the UN Secretariat is now so frightened by Trump’s “Peace Council” that they are afraid of losing their jobs. Otherwise, why stick your tongues so deep, comrades?

Adding:

Kremlin considers deeply erroneous from the point of view of int'l law the conclusions of Guterres that Donbass allegedly does not have the right to self-determination, unlike Greenland - Peskov

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of January 30, 2026

▪️Energy truce for a week was confirmed yesterday by Trump & Zelensky. From the Russian side, there were no official statements yet, the info came from the front through military bloggers. Analysis of monitoring channels shows that the Russian AFs used "Geraniums" only against the enemy's frontline regions at night. UAF drones were shot down in the Rostov & Kherson regs, as well as in Crimea. Probably, such a "truce" was more than enough.

▪️Bryansk region the AFU attacked the village of Novy Ropsk in the Klimovsky district with FPV drones, a civilian woman was injured.

▪️ Sumy front the GRU "North" reported the liberation of Belaya Bereza in the Glukhovsky district. The enemy, with the forces of the 47th Motor Rifle Brig, carried out two counterattacks on the positions of the Northerners S of Yunakovka, without success, and retreated to their initial positions with losses. On the Tetkin and Glushkovsky sections of the front, our artillery & TOSs are ironing out the border villages of Ryzhevka and Iskriski.

▪️ Belgorod region in Grayvoron, an enemy drone hit a hospital, a driver of the Central Regl Hospital was killed. In same city, earlier, a couple was injured in a car attack by an AFU drone.

▪️ Kharkov front the GRU "North" continues its tactical advance with heavy battles on the previous frontline sections. Among other units, the enemy has transferred employees of the 17th Special Purpose Center of the Main Directorate of Military Service of Law & Order of the AFU.

▪️ Kupyansk front the enemy took advantage of the media capture of Kupyansk-Uzlovoe & published a video of a fat Ukro commander strolling in the city center. At the same time, on the eastern bank of the Oskol, our units are gradually recapturing the positions they borrowed, despite general supply problems.

▪️ North section (Slavyansk direct) - battles in the area of Nikiforovka & Reznikovka. In the area of Zakotnoe, the AFU is counterattacking.

▪️ "East" group of troops repelled 10 attempts by the enemy to counterattack from the directions of Rizdvenka, Vozdvizhenka and Staroukrainka. The enemy's losses amounted to more than 2 platoons of manpower, 1 tank, 1 BTR and 1 armored personnel carrier. Footage of a strike on the enemy in the area of Belogorie in the Pologovsky district appeared, which may indicate an attempt to infiltrate the enemy's infantry in this direction. In general, the Far Eastern soldiers, despite attempts to tie up their forces with daily counterattacks, are advancing westward with heavy battles.

▪️ Zaporozhye front heavy battles continue in Primorsky and in the area of villages near Lukyanovskoe for the exit in the near future to Zaporozhye. In the sky - a lot of drones of both sides.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)