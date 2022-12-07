Gavin McInnes' Interview/Intervention with Ye (Kanye West) & Nick Fuentes (AIRED: 12/5/2022)

Two days after Ye declared, "I like Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi," Gavin flew to LA to talk him off the ledge. "You're not mad at Jews - you're mad at global elites" was the pitch and "Anti-Semitism is a rut" was the backup plan but Ye wasn't having it. He likes Hitler. Nick Fuentes moderates.
