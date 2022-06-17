David Jones Vision of The Day of the Lord

David Jones tells his vision of the Day of the Lord to Sid Roth. Sid Roth's show did excellent vivid scenes of this vision. I invite you to watch the entire episode as I have only clipped it here to show his vision. His Testimony is remarkable. Disclaimer: I do not necessarily endorse all of Sid's guests that he has on his show because as you know the wheat grows up with the tares. I appreciate the work Sid does, but sometimes he has a few tares on his show. I am thankful that he does get the message out however. Discern for yourselves. I think David Jones vision is legitimate and Biblical, unlike the fictitious ridiculous Left Behind nonsense. David tells it like it most likely really will be. Here is the link to this episode on Sid Roth's channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4byuwluubY&t=235s

I've created a Blog Post on this topic: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/prophecies-about-russia-attacking-the-usa-unfolding-now

