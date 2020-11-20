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New Mask Study, MORE Info on Hunter, SCARY NYT Op-Ed: Breaking On The Daily #24
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252 views • November 20, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/Ofjp3
https://archive.vn/Ctjd4
https://archive.vn/gBvgD
https://archive.vn/yT7j0
https://archive.vn/VM49q
https://archive.vn/IJhie
https://archive.is/2LCIk
Timestamps:
0:00 New Mask Study Questions Narrative
5:11 Wayne County Update
7:11 Trump Lawyer Threatened
9:45 Nevada Cash for Votes Scheme
11:06 Senate Investigations into Biden Turn Up Confirmation
13:06 Japan Pushes Cashless Transactions
15:54 Ridiculous NYT Op-Ed Implies Trump Voters Irredeemable
24:50 Outro
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#Masks #Hunter #Biden #NYT #1stAmendment
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/Ctjd4
https://archive.vn/gBvgD
https://archive.vn/yT7j0
https://archive.vn/VM49q
https://archive.vn/IJhie
https://archive.is/2LCIk
Timestamps:
0:00 New Mask Study Questions Narrative
5:11 Wayne County Update
7:11 Trump Lawyer Threatened
9:45 Nevada Cash for Votes Scheme
11:06 Senate Investigations into Biden Turn Up Confirmation
13:06 Japan Pushes Cashless Transactions
15:54 Ridiculous NYT Op-Ed Implies Trump Voters Irredeemable
24:50 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Masks #Hunter #Biden #NYT #1stAmendment
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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