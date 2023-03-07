“You’re next”, said @jordanbpeterson regarding the farmers. Meaning: we’re all next. Eva Vlaardinger

“You’re next”, said @jordanbpeterson regarding the farmers. Meaning: we’re all next. Don’t think they won’t do it to you.
That’s why we have to say no to:
- carbon credits
- digital ID
- CBDC’s
- 15 min cities
Or they’ll be turning off our lives at the push of one button.
