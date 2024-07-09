During Convid 2020 - 2+ Months inside medical facility, no mask

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a specific case study on exactly what I did to never wear a mask for 2+ monthsentering a medical facility. No one "had" to wear a mask. You did however need to get educated on how to fight back effectively, have resolve to fight back effectively, and then take action. Realize you ALWAYS have a choice. Exercise it and USE it.
Should the psychopaths try anything again in the future, you can use the steps outlined in this video as a template to adapt to your own needs. Get educated, resolve to stand up to the evil, then do it.
Shareable Video Link: https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240708-no-mask-in-hospital.mp4
Transcript: https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240708-no-mask-in-hospital.txt