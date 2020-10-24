© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What to Do if the Pandemic is Messing with Your Fertility Plans
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • October 24, 2020
Has the pandemic closed down or slowed down your fertility clinic? Do you feel like the clock is ticking and you're stuck because your fertility clinic and the rest of the world are on a different time plan than you?
I'm so sorry you're having to experience anxiety and trepidation, AND, THERE ARE OTHER EFFECTIVE OPTIONS to infertility. In today’s video I share some Functional Fertility hacks that work for everyone struggling with infertility that can't get into their fertility clinic's because of the pandemic, as well as explain to you why a Functional Fertility Approach is necessary whether you end up needing to go the IVF route or not. I'm so excited for you to learn more about my Functional Fertility Approach and bring your baby into the world without trying for many more years!
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
I'm so sorry you're having to experience anxiety and trepidation, AND, THERE ARE OTHER EFFECTIVE OPTIONS to infertility. In today’s video I share some Functional Fertility hacks that work for everyone struggling with infertility that can't get into their fertility clinic's because of the pandemic, as well as explain to you why a Functional Fertility Approach is necessary whether you end up needing to go the IVF route or not. I'm so excited for you to learn more about my Functional Fertility Approach and bring your baby into the world without trying for many more years!
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.