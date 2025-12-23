🎵 Christmas Trees Topple

Gospel-Soul Fusion explodes with syncopated deep bass, crisp drums, and a lively honky-tonk gospel piano line anchoring the groove, Stirring, raspy vocals power forward, supported by a robust call-and-response choir, Horn stabs punctuate key moments, Organ swells, sharp guitar licks, handclaps, tambourine, and layered soul textures inject joyous church energy, fueling the build to an exuberant, celebratory climax





(Tempo: 116 BPM) (Style: Modern Folk-Corporate Hybrid / Service Pulse) [INTRO] (Four bars of clean, lightly strummed acoustic guitar. It sounds bright and open, using a rhythmic "pop-folk" strumming pattern. On the fifth bar, a crisp snare and kick drum enter with a steady, driving beat.) [VERSE 1] (The marimba-style synths enter here—short, percussive, and melodic notes that dance over the guitar chords.) Look up at the canopy, the emerald and the grey Four million giants standing tall throughout the day But the clouds are moving faster and the ground is getting soft There’s a heavy wind a-coming, holding danger up aloft. [PRE-CHORUS] (The bass guitar enters with a warm, supportive pulse. The marimba notes become more rhythmic, mimicking a ticking clock.) Is it yours? Is it mine? Is it city-owned or private? When the branches start to sway, how do we survive it? We’re looking for the answers in the neighborhood tonight To keep the sidewalk steady and the power running bright. [CHORUS] (The arrangement opens up. The percussion adds a tambourine for "pep" and clarity.) We’re standing on your side, through the wind and through the rain Helping neighbors find the way to ease the stress and strain From the Laurelhurst streets to the Southwest hills so steep We’ve got promises to honor and a community to keep. [BRIDGE] (The drums drop to a simple "four-on-the-floor" kick pulse. The marimba synth plays a hopeful, rising scale.) If you’re worried ‘bout the roots or a limb that’s looking thin There’s a number you can call before the storms begin Five-zero-three, eight-two-three, T-R-E-E Working for the city and for you and me. [OUTRO] (The drums and bass fade out, leaving only the acoustic guitar and a final, shimmering marimba chord.) Yeah, we’re stronger than the storm. (Final bright strum)