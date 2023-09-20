They murdered 66 children in vaccine group, 28 children in control group, says David Martin, PhD

“Their worldwide program for a Malaria vaccine for children under… 6 months of age. “[In their clinical trial…] they murdered 66 children in the vaccine group, and [ they murdered 28 children in the ‘control group’ ].” “This is the 2011 data [from] the World Health Organization, the Wellcome Trust, PATH, and The Gates Foundation did.” “The control group [did NOT] get a saline injection.” “It was a cocktail of other known pathogenic disease- carrying [pathogens].” “The ‘control’ [injection] was known to kill people, and they experimental [vaccine] group was, theoretically, maybe going to kill people, and… [they]… went ahead and murdered them all.” David Martin, PhD speaking on Sep 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
David Martin, PhD's full 26-minute speech is posted on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/Jo_Bond/status/1702717102787027098
And here - https://www.brighteon.com/a7a432ab-33ce-4fe2-b221-cfc05eeb312d
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
