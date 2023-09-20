Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They murdered 66 children in vaccine group, 28 children in control group, says David Martin, PhD
channel image
The Prisoner
8755 Subscribers
Shop now
203 views
Published 17 hours ago

“Their worldwide program for a Malaria vaccine for children under… 6 months of age. “[In their clinical trial…]  they murdered  66 children in the  vaccine group, and [ they murdered 28 children  in the ‘control group’ ].” “This is the 2011 data [from] the World Health Organization, the Wellcome Trust, PATH, and The Gates Foundation did.” “The control group [did NOT] get a saline injection.” “It was a cocktail of  other known pathogenic  disease- carrying [pathogens].” “The ‘control’ [injection] was known to kill people, and they experimental [vaccine] group was, theoretically, maybe going to kill people, and… [they]… went ahead and murdered them all.” David Martin, PhD speaking on Sep 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

David Martin, PhD's full 26-minute speech is posted on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/Jo_Bond/status/1702717102787027098

And here - https://www.brighteon.com/a7a432ab-33ce-4fe2-b221-cfc05eeb312d

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News


Keywords
david martin phdchild deathsmalaria vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket