1 Corinthians 3-4 Contending for the one true faith in the second age of Christianity

We have been in apostasy away from the Bible, Christianity, and the Kingdom of God for the past 1680 years 2 Thess. 2:1-11. Satan, the antichrist, has ruled over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 and convincing us that Christ does not have all authority, that Elohim is singular in number, so Christ is not God in the flesh, that men can preach, judge, and give to the world bibles and religions just like Christ. This is how Saul, before his conversion, persecuted Christians in all good conscience. The second coming of Christ is near. The wisdom from above, the Bible of the Kingdom and Christianity, is being restored by Christ Rev. 5:1ffl Satan is identified as the man of sin Rom. 5:12, and the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4. Satan has been stealing our peace with his mega sword, or every wind of the doctrine of men Rom. 6:4. to us that Satan is the man of sin or the second horseman of the apocalypse who is stealing our peace with his mega sword, or every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4. We are in the last days, end times, or 43 years of spiritual warfare, that Jesus promised John 8:32; James 5:7-11, between the Sword of the Spirit versus the Mega Sword of Satan, before Satan, the prince of the power of the air is one last time replaced by the Prince of Peace John 12:31-32, just before the sun turns red and the moon black before the second age of great and terrible day of Lord Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 17-21; 2 Pet. 3.



