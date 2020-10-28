© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cash is about to vanish! They claim virus stays on banknotes for 4 weeks, usage plunges
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • October 28, 2020
DAHBOO7, October 12, 2020
Coronavirus can survive on certain surfaces, including banknotes and mobile phone screens, for nearly a month in cooler climates, new research by Australian scientists suggests.
But what this is really doing, is setting the stage for the removal of Fiat Currency GLOBALLY!-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-survives-banknotes-4-weeks-study-finds
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZbqlqH9wB/
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Coronavirus can survive on certain surfaces, including banknotes and mobile phone screens, for nearly a month in cooler climates, new research by Australian scientists suggests.
But what this is really doing, is setting the stage for the removal of Fiat Currency GLOBALLY!-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-survives-banknotes-4-weeks-study-finds
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZbqlqH9wB/
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.