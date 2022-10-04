You Decide, Episode 2: Defilement of the Heart

Episode 2 of You Decide takes another look at the verses surrounding the claim that Yeshua declared all foods clean, thus rendering the word of God of no effect. Is this where God chose to annul His commandments for the body of Messiah, or does Scripture say otherwise?
