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Was Trump Groomed By The KGB To Be A Russian Asset?
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163 views • January 28, 2021
By CAROLINE HOWE FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
PUBLISHED: 16:27 EST, 26 January 2021 | UPDATED: 22:07 EST, 26 January 2021
EXCERPT:
"Donald Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset more than 40 years ago which exploded into a decades-long 'relationship' of mutual benefit to both Russia and Trump, a shocking new book claims. "
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9184687/How-Russia-began-grooming-Donald-Trump-40-years-ago-saving-financial-ruin-book-claims.html
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PUBLISHED: 16:27 EST, 26 January 2021 | UPDATED: 22:07 EST, 26 January 2021
EXCERPT:
"Donald Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset more than 40 years ago which exploded into a decades-long 'relationship' of mutual benefit to both Russia and Trump, a shocking new book claims. "
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9184687/How-Russia-began-grooming-Donald-Trump-40-years-ago-saving-financial-ruin-book-claims.html
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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