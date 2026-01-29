BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Zionist push: How Israel & US Engineered Wars on Muslims - TruNews, throwback - clips
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
1
127 views • 1 day ago

Zionist push: How Israel & US engineered wars on Muslims

In 2001, the US Army report slammed Israel’s Mossad as a “ruthless, cunning wildcard” capable of striking US forces and framing Palestinians or Arabs, disguising attacks as Muslim terrorism.

▪️It was published by the Washington Times on 10 September, just one day before 9/11.

▪️9/11 foreshadowed this strategy, enabling Zionist control over US institutions, including Congress and the media, via Epstein’s blackmail network.

▪️Israelis were reportedly seen celebrating the World Trade Center attacks, some filming the destruction, while warnings allegedly reached Israeli companies hours beforehand. 

▪️Senior Mossad officials had even warned the CIA and FBI months earlier  about terrorist cells targeting the US—yet the attacks proceeded, giving Washington a pretext for decades of war.

😱 Mossad & 9/11 masterminds 

▪️American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) billions in lobbying cement pro-Israel dominance, effectively turning Congress into “occupied territory.”

▪️Long before 9/11, neoconservatives & pro-Israel strategists were steering US foreign policy.

▪️The 2000 report Rebuilding America’s Defences by the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) called for permanent US military presence in the Gulf, massive Pentagon spending, & “multiple, simultaneous major theatre wars.”

▪️Transformation of US forces would need a “catastrophic, Pearl Harbor–style event,” it said.

▪️Its authors — Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Scooter Libby — were senior Bush officials deeply tied to Israeli-aligned neocons.

▪️The architects of the Iraq War weren’t just after Saddam Hussein—they sought permanent US dominance & Israel’s security in the Middle East.

🇮🇶 Iraq: War on Israel’s behalf

▪️Within two years of 9/11, US forces invaded Iraq, executed Hussein, and cemented a permanent military footprint across the Middle East.

▪️PNAC’s 2000 neocon plan justified the Iraq War, advancing Zionist goals and removing a regional Arab power hostile to Israel while enabling “multiple simultaneous wars” to weaken Muslim states.

▪️Pro-Israel think tanks like the Foundation for Defence of Democracies lobbied for regime change and shaped public narratives, masking Israel-first agendas as counterterrorism.

🇮🇷 Iran: Another muslim target to erase

▪️AIPAC spends billions lobbying, with $3.8 million in 2025 alone and over $100 million in 2024 elections, funding pro-Israel candidates and Israel trips for lawmakers. 

▪️This "stranglehold" shapes anti-Muslim policies, ensuring unconditional US aid ($3.8B annually) and vetoing UN resolutions against Israel.

▪️Today, Trump signalled strikes on Iran, backed by the same neocon hawks—retired generals Frank MacKenzie, James Stavridis, Jack Keane, Keith Kellogg, and Nikki Haley. They portray Tehran as a global menace, echoing decades-old PNAC strategies.

▪️After the 2024 Jordan attacks, hawks call to “punish” Iran with strikes on oil, navy, and command centres.

🥤 Trump-Epstein-Zionist ties

▪️Trump’s highly pro-Israel moves—the US embassy in Jerusalem, the Golan Heights renamed as ‘Trump Heights,’ and unconditional aid—aren’t just policy; they reveal deep-rooted Zionist sway over his administration & prior offices.

▪️Trump’s father was friends with Netanyahu, linking the Trump family early to pro-Israel networks.

▪️Netanyahu was connected to Jeffrey Epstein during his stays in the US.

▪️Epstein, linked to Mossad via Robert Maxwell, used blackmail, sexual coercion, & elite ties to manipulate leaders (Congress, media, finance) and elections, push pro-Israel agendas.

Israeli ties, fused with neocon groups like AIPAC & PNAC’s policy blueprints, form a network that has steered US Middle East policy to serve Zionist interests over America’s.

GG Movies channel

