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Follow the Media2Rise crew as we go behind the scenes with the American based National Justice Party
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20 views • November 28, 2021
NEW EPISODE - Follow the Media2Rise crew as we go behind the scenes with the American based National Justice Party and interview its board members as well as speak with those in attendance. To continue making these episodes come to life we need your support. Assist us by donating to cover our costs of equipment, travel and production. Take part in building something new!
Buymeacoffee.com/newvision
@media2rise_bot Stay up to date or contact @ Media2rise.com Be sure to check out https://nationaljusticeparty.com/category/speeches/ and follow them https://t.me/NationalJusticeParty
Buymeacoffee.com/newvision
@media2rise_bot Stay up to date or contact @ Media2rise.com Be sure to check out https://nationaljusticeparty.com/category/speeches/ and follow them https://t.me/NationalJusticeParty
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