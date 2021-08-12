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IN PHILIPPINES: PEOPLE RUSH TO GET VACCINATED?? - Seriously?
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110 views • August 12, 2021
What made these people rush to get vaccinated for the COVID? Does it have something to do with the government, bribery, politicians, the PRESIDENT? Or all of the above?
If the people only questioned the authority and think for themselves, this would never have occurred. Nonetheless, once the vaccine is in people's system, there's no turning back.
Please Share & Subscribe. Thank you!
If the people only questioned the authority and think for themselves, this would never have occurred. Nonetheless, once the vaccine is in people's system, there's no turning back.
Please Share & Subscribe. Thank you!
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