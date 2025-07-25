The Libs' Suicidal Empathy

President Trump does things that libs say they don’t like, but are secretly grateful for.

Libs don’t like doing this stuff because they don’t want to lose their ‘compassionate’ status.

They employ such destructive, wrong-headed compassion that it’s at the expense of survival.

You can’t have a civil society with pockets of chaos.

These are huge problems — and progressives have made them worse.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (25 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6376137871112