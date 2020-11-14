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Aşılardaki Gerçekler ve Hedefler
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291 views • November 14, 2020
[ Ahmet Çınar Yapımı ]
KAYNAKLAR :
Aşıların içeriğinden bahseden doktorlar:
*Prof.Dr. Alişan Yıldıran ile Aşı Gerçekleri / 1. Bölüm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh9AWf7vnvM&;t=558s
*Prof. Chris Exley - Otistik Beyinlerde Tespit Edilen Alüminyum Miktarı ve Aşılar:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZSP0_S520o
*Dr. Lawrence Palevsky - Aşılar - 2020 Connecticut Eyalet Meclisi Konuşması
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg6Sm3NqYGo&;t=310s
*Dr. Tenpenny Exposes v@cc1ne$ & C0v1d:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=088X8-j3YDc&;list=LLdFmsktC4tUtsNyAWeRrDvA&index=11&t=1811s
***
Korona Aşısının İÇİNE NE Koyacaklar? Nano teknoloji ile Zihin kontrolü! Lütfen sonuna kadar izleyin! - AHMET ÇINAR Bright-eon Video Kanalı
https://www.bright-eon.com/781f8bb7-4910-4c32-920a-fd88dfa3f9dd (adresteki tireyi kaldırınız)
KAYNAKLAR :
Aşıların içeriğinden bahseden doktorlar:
*Prof.Dr. Alişan Yıldıran ile Aşı Gerçekleri / 1. Bölüm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh9AWf7vnvM&;t=558s
*Prof. Chris Exley - Otistik Beyinlerde Tespit Edilen Alüminyum Miktarı ve Aşılar:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZSP0_S520o
*Dr. Lawrence Palevsky - Aşılar - 2020 Connecticut Eyalet Meclisi Konuşması
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg6Sm3NqYGo&;t=310s
*Dr. Tenpenny Exposes v@cc1ne$ & C0v1d:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=088X8-j3YDc&;list=LLdFmsktC4tUtsNyAWeRrDvA&index=11&t=1811s
***
Korona Aşısının İÇİNE NE Koyacaklar? Nano teknoloji ile Zihin kontrolü! Lütfen sonuna kadar izleyin! - AHMET ÇINAR Bright-eon Video Kanalı
https://www.bright-eon.com/781f8bb7-4910-4c32-920a-fd88dfa3f9dd (adresteki tireyi kaldırınız)
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