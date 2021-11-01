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The Return of ABBA - Goes Satanic AI Transhumanism Part 2 [Oct 31, 2021]
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176 views • November 01, 2021
Note: I grow up with ABBA, sad to see they also are Satanist.. but no surprise...
Transhumanism, social and philosophical movement devoted to promoting the research and development of robust human-enhancement technologies. Such technologies would augment or increase human sensory reception, emotive ability, or cognitive capacity as well as radically improve human health and extend human life spans
Nearly four decades after taking a "break," the Swedish pop group ABBA is back with a new album, "Voyage." Correspondent Seth Doane talks to group members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus about the music that first drew them together – and brought them back to the recording studio (and soon, in a live concert performance featuring digital avatars).
182,615 views Oct 31, 2021
CBS Sunday Morning
975K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ygkcwU0SWNk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVT1tPkR-fUVlO652EcO3ow
Transhumanism, social and philosophical movement devoted to promoting the research and development of robust human-enhancement technologies. Such technologies would augment or increase human sensory reception, emotive ability, or cognitive capacity as well as radically improve human health and extend human life spans
Nearly four decades after taking a "break," the Swedish pop group ABBA is back with a new album, "Voyage." Correspondent Seth Doane talks to group members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus about the music that first drew them together – and brought them back to the recording studio (and soon, in a live concert performance featuring digital avatars).
182,615 views Oct 31, 2021
CBS Sunday Morning
975K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ygkcwU0SWNk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVT1tPkR-fUVlO652EcO3ow
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