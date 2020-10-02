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Dr. Christiane Northrup on Covid Vaccine: "Once Those Nanoparticles Go In...You're Suddenly Programmable"
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637 views • October 02, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from VAXXED TV YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here:
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
Original title: Dr Northrup on Covid 19 Vaccines
View full interview at VAXXED TV YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here:
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
Original title: Dr Northrup on Covid 19 Vaccines
View full interview at VAXXED TV YouTube channel.
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