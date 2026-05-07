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☠️🗂 Want the Epstein files released? Trumpworld calls that betrayal now - Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie told Tucker Carlson that everyone around Trump once promised Epstein transparency - until someone actually tried to make it happen.
💬 “The president’s own children, the vice president, the FBI director, and the president himself said that they would release the Epstein files,” Massie stressed.
👀 Massie says his push to expose Epstein’s crimes is now treated as betrayal of the Republican Party.
The Epstein class now funds Trump’s vanity projects — the ballroom, the arch, the Kennedy Center rebrand - and Massie’s opponent, all to keep the Epstein files buried.
💬 “These are also the same people who are in the Epstein files by large part, or their friends are.”
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