WWG1WGA [ℚ] NCSWIC]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
100 views • 3 weeks ago

Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9q6sd7 [thanks to https://imgflip.com/i/2df3jc 🖼]


AltCasttTV, RUMBLE & Odysee thumbnail: http://giphy.com/gifs/q-i6bJpWN74xCEw


VfB has had this video burning a hole in the drive storage, and things are accelerating, so no better time than now to drop this sucker


The U.S. is set to impose a 104% tariff on Chinese imports starting at 12:01 a.m. on April 9, 2025, following China's failure to lift its retaliatory tariffs. This escalation is part of ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.


https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/white-house-says-china-missed-deadline-lift-retaliatory-tariffs-us-hike-china-tariffs-104


https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/08/trump-tariffs-live-updates-stock-market-china.html


While looking to post on the Executive Order on coal production, this came up: PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS


https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/preserving-and-protecting-the-integrity-of-american-elections/


Just a reminder 😁


https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/08/climate/trump-order-coal-mining.html


https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/04/08/trump-signs-executive-order-to-resurrect-coal-industry/


https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-reinvigorates-americas-beautiful-clean-coal-industry/


TOTALLY UNRELATED ℚ NEWS [EXCEPT FOR THE ETERNAL GAME OF ♚ OTHELLO ♔]


Help Karmelo Official Fund

This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time.The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harm...


https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpKarmelo


Except...oop 👀


Civil rights-era government agency in Justice Department to be purged


A memo reviewed by CBS News said Trump appointees are considering closing the Community Relations Service, which was created as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/civil-rights-era-government-agency-to-be-purged/


REMEMBER WHERE THE CRS WAS ON MAY 25, 2020❓


REMEMBER THE GEORGE FLOYD 'SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW' PSYOP❓


LOOKS LIKE THEY WERE IN A BLOODY COMA ✅

