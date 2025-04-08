WWG1WGA [ℚ] NCSWIC]

Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9q6sd7 [thanks to https://imgflip.com/i/2df3jc 🖼]





The U.S. is set to impose a 104% tariff on Chinese imports starting at 12:01 a.m. on April 9, 2025, following China's failure to lift its retaliatory tariffs. This escalation is part of ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.





https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/white-house-says-china-missed-deadline-lift-retaliatory-tariffs-us-hike-china-tariffs-104





https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/08/trump-tariffs-live-updates-stock-market-china.html





While looking to post on the Executive Order on coal production, this came up: PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/preserving-and-protecting-the-integrity-of-american-elections/





https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/08/climate/trump-order-coal-mining.html





https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/04/08/trump-signs-executive-order-to-resurrect-coal-industry/





https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-reinvigorates-americas-beautiful-clean-coal-industry/





Civil rights-era government agency in Justice Department to be purged





A memo reviewed by CBS News said Trump appointees are considering closing the Community Relations Service, which was created as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/civil-rights-era-government-agency-to-be-purged/





REMEMBER WHERE THE CRS WAS ON MAY 25, 2020❓





REMEMBER THE GEORGE FLOYD 'SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW' PSYOP❓





LOOKS LIKE THEY WERE IN A BLOODY COMA ✅