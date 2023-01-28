Create New Account
Pfizer & Moderna's reported side effects of the mRNA 'vaccines' Official Longer-Term Follow-Up Data
All links for the video "Pfizer & Moderna's reported side effects of the mRNA 'vaccines' Official Longer-Term Follow-Up Data":https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eyPB7oyj5FUkleZDcAP5GDH-VCNS40Mf/view?usp=sharing

Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Updated Longer-Term Follow-Up Data of COMIRNATY® in Adolescents 12 Through 15 Years of Age to EMA | Pfizer

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-submit-updated-longer-term-follow-data

Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Booster Dose of COMIRNATY® in Individuals 16 and Older | Pfizer

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-initiate-rolling-submission

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in Adolescents 12 through 17 Years of Age in the European Union | Pfizer

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-receive-positive-chmp-opinion-covid-19

Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) | Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

https://eua.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/?

Vaccination Provider Overview | Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (EUA)

https://eua.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/providers/

bivalent-dose-HCP.pdf

https://eua.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/bivalent-dose-HCP.pdf

7.5 Intramuscular Injections – Clinical Procedures for Safer Patient Care

https://pressbooks.bccampus.ca/clinicalproceduresforsaferpatientcaretrubscn/chapter/7-5-intramuscular-injections/


Jerusalem synagogue attack: Seven killed in shooting - BBC News

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-64430491

A new AI-powered gene-editing technique could be set to replace CRISPR

https://interestingengineering.com/science/ai-dna-editing-zinc-fingers

Genome editing with engineered zinc finger nucleases | Nature Reviews Genetics

https://www.nature.com/articles/nrg2842

Zinc finger - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zinc_finger

DIY gene editing: This home use kit makes CRISPR accessible to all

https://interestingengineering.com/science/diy-gene-editing-kit-crispr


Russia Exposes Jewish Roots and Zionist Support of Nazi Germany and Nazi Ukraine | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=114679

If Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party as a whole really hated Jews, then why did they accept donations from the Rothschilds, one of the wealthiest Jewish families? - Quora

https://www.quora.com/If-Adolf-Hitler-and-the-Nazi-party-as-a-whole-really-hated-Jews-then-why-did-they-accept-donations-from-the-Rothschilds-one-of-the-wealthiest-Jewish-families

adverse eventscdcvaccinegenocideside effectswhodepopulationdarpadeathsbioweaponvaersdepartment of defenseofficialdosecrisprcomparisonmodernapfizerboostermrnapandemic prevention platformzinc finger

