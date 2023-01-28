All links for the video "Pfizer & Moderna's reported side effects of the mRNA 'vaccines' Official Longer-Term Follow-Up Data":https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eyPB7oyj5FUkleZDcAP5GDH-VCNS40Mf/view?usp=sharing
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Updated Longer-Term Follow-Up Data of COMIRNATY® in Adolescents 12 Through 15 Years of Age to EMA | Pfizer
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-submit-updated-longer-term-follow-data
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Booster Dose of COMIRNATY® in Individuals 16 and Older | Pfizer
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-initiate-rolling-submission
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in Adolescents 12 through 17 Years of Age in the European Union | Pfizer
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-receive-positive-chmp-opinion-covid-19
Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) | Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
https://eua.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/?
Vaccination Provider Overview | Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (EUA)
https://eua.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/providers/
bivalent-dose-HCP.pdf
https://eua.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/bivalent-dose-HCP.pdf
7.5 Intramuscular Injections – Clinical Procedures for Safer Patient Care
https://pressbooks.bccampus.ca/clinicalproceduresforsaferpatientcaretrubscn/chapter/7-5-intramuscular-injections/
Jerusalem synagogue attack: Seven killed in shooting - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-64430491
A new AI-powered gene-editing technique could be set to replace CRISPR
https://interestingengineering.com/science/ai-dna-editing-zinc-fingers
Genome editing with engineered zinc finger nucleases | Nature Reviews Genetics
https://www.nature.com/articles/nrg2842
Zinc finger - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zinc_finger
DIY gene editing: This home use kit makes CRISPR accessible to all
https://interestingengineering.com/science/diy-gene-editing-kit-crispr
Russia Exposes Jewish Roots and Zionist Support of Nazi Germany and Nazi Ukraine | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=114679
If Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party as a whole really hated Jews, then why did they accept donations from the Rothschilds, one of the wealthiest Jewish families? - Quora
https://www.quora.com/If-Adolf-Hitler-and-the-Nazi-party-as-a-whole-really-hated-Jews-then-why-did-they-accept-donations-from-the-Rothschilds-one-of-the-wealthiest-Jewish-families
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.