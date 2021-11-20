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World Wide Rally For Freedom - Melbourne 20-11-21_1080HD
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55 views • November 24, 2021
footage from the World Wide Rally For Freedom held in Melbourne on 20-11-21
M A S S I V E crowds in Melbourne Australia protest the proposed "permanent pandemic bill" ...
... a draconian, insidiously fascist piece of legislation that would give unprecedented power to the premier of Victoria to lockdown and fine individuals and businesses with zero input or oversight from members of the public or other parliamentarians.
M A S S I V E crowds in Melbourne Australia protest the proposed "permanent pandemic bill" ...
... a draconian, insidiously fascist piece of legislation that would give unprecedented power to the premier of Victoria to lockdown and fine individuals and businesses with zero input or oversight from members of the public or other parliamentarians.
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