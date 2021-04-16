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Videokings: Meanwhile in Copenhagen Denmark... (Psy Op) [14.04.2021]
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130 views • April 16, 2021
Salty Cracker · 9 t
The media keeps showing people getting or talking about the vaccine and passing out, then they turn around and say you have to take a vaccine. Then they demonize any questioning experimental "medicine". This is a gigantic Psy Op.
https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9/status/1382835270882447360?s=20
Videokings @videokings_tv · 14. apr.
The head of Denmark's medicines agency, Tanja Erichsen, fainted during a press conference on the decision to stop using the Oxford-#AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.
4.219 Retweets 1.884 Citat-Tweets 7.705 Likes
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1382683297113853954
https://twitter.com/i/status/1382683297113853954
Disclose.tv @disclosetv
ICYMI - The head of #Denmark's medicines agency, Tanja Erichsen, collapsed during the press conference announcing the #AstraZeneca discontinuation.
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1382683297113853954?s=20
Tanja Lund Erichsen
Chef for enheden for lægemiddelovervågning i Lægemiddelstyrelsen,
Head of PhV-department at the Danish Medicines Agency, DKMA. Tweeter officielt.
https://twitter.com/LMSTErichsen
Direktør i Lægemiddelstyrelsen besvimer under pressemøde
https://www.seoghoer.dk/krimi/direktoer-i-laedemiddelstyrelsen-besvimer-under-pressemoede
https://jyllands-posten.dk/indland/ECE12901254/enhedschef-besvimede-under-vaccinepressemoede-har-det-okay/
https://www.berlingske.dk/politik/enhedschef-besvimede-under-vaccinepressemoede-har-det-okay
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2021-04-14-chef-i-laegemiddelstyrelsen-faldt-om-under-pressemoede
The media keeps showing people getting or talking about the vaccine and passing out, then they turn around and say you have to take a vaccine. Then they demonize any questioning experimental "medicine". This is a gigantic Psy Op.
https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9/status/1382835270882447360?s=20
Videokings @videokings_tv · 14. apr.
The head of Denmark's medicines agency, Tanja Erichsen, fainted during a press conference on the decision to stop using the Oxford-#AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.
4.219 Retweets 1.884 Citat-Tweets 7.705 Likes
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1382683297113853954
https://twitter.com/i/status/1382683297113853954
Disclose.tv @disclosetv
ICYMI - The head of #Denmark's medicines agency, Tanja Erichsen, collapsed during the press conference announcing the #AstraZeneca discontinuation.
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1382683297113853954?s=20
Tanja Lund Erichsen
Chef for enheden for lægemiddelovervågning i Lægemiddelstyrelsen,
Head of PhV-department at the Danish Medicines Agency, DKMA. Tweeter officielt.
https://twitter.com/LMSTErichsen
Direktør i Lægemiddelstyrelsen besvimer under pressemøde
https://www.seoghoer.dk/krimi/direktoer-i-laedemiddelstyrelsen-besvimer-under-pressemoede
https://jyllands-posten.dk/indland/ECE12901254/enhedschef-besvimede-under-vaccinepressemoede-har-det-okay/
https://www.berlingske.dk/politik/enhedschef-besvimede-under-vaccinepressemoede-har-det-okay
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2021-04-14-chef-i-laegemiddelstyrelsen-faldt-om-under-pressemoede
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