Gaines: Herschel Walker will fight for women's sports

Herschel Walker's new campaign ad features Riley Gaines, a former swimmer for the University of Kentucky who swam against trans-woman swimmer Lia Thomas. Gaines spoke with One America's Caitlin Sinclair on how Walker will fight for women in sports.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.