Babylon The City Behind the Legend

What if the legendary **Tower of Babel** was inspired by a real city? 🏛️





Long before it became a biblical symbol, **Babylon** was one of the greatest cities of the ancient world. Could its massive ziggurats and legendary history be the real story behind the Tower of Babel?





The evidence might surprise you.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6TmUVvjfkdJ0HEMf5gRm9d?si=9ccffa62d2784f24





#babylon

#WorldHistory

#AncientMesopotamia

#BiblicalArchaeology

#historylovers