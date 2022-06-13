FINAL HOUR 1164 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM

GET SAVED NOW! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP!!!

--- THIS IS ALL PLANNED --- Test animals DIED --- Murder weapon --- Athlete deaths 1700% higher --- UK warning --- The jab --- Pfizer deathjab with nanochip ---- Count The Number of the Beast ---- WORDS OF TRUTH ---- WHAT WAS SHALL NOT BE --- Exposing the Matrix of satan --- fame and fortune --- The Holy Spirit in action.





https://markekawamai.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/





bitchute - Mr K F - Never Give Up: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QG31JFXWcLEU/

Youtube - Godshealer 7 End Times Prophecy Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/godshealer7

bitchute - TRUTH MEDIA: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthmedia/

bitchute - KELLYBOLDWARRIOR: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yb73Y4cwRYq2/

bitchute - alanthier001: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/FHriTXC7bgij/

roxytube - Dailylifemedia: https://www.roxytube.com/@Dailylifemedia

BitChute - JESUSISCOMINGWAKEUP: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupjesusiscoming/

Youtube - Andrew Aggrey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvZtVux0s4QYQ9psuVWAULg/videos

Youtube - Slapped Ham: https://www.youtube.com/c/SlappedHam

Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw

Youtube - Youtube - John Mellor: https://www.youtube.com/user/JohnMellorMinistries

Youtube - Mark Hemans:https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkHemans





If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.

Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.





SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)

Dear Jesus,

I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins

I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life

and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.

I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.

Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.

Amen!

