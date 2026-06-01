The ONLY Vaccine You Need: Mid-day Sun to Boost Your Vitamin D Levels & Immunity and Since "Roundup" Suppresses the Activation of Vti. D

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Video going over how getting full-spectrum, unfiltered, & unpolarized light is a large part of having a strong, innate immune system.
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
OR
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View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLampOverview
https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
More Links mentioned COMING SOON!