This is DEVASTATING Covid Jab News for Big Pharma

MIRRORED from Redacted

28 0ctober 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrrVyuQazt4&ab_channel=Redacted

Last week, Health Canada admitted that the Pfizer Covid jab contained DNA sequence of SV-40. That is the Simian Virus that was the fortieth monkey "virus" that had been identified in the 1960s. The FDA and the CDC have not said whether or not it knew that SV-40 was in the Covid vaccines. This is important for many reasons. Joining us to discuss is Steve Kirsch from the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.