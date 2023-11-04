Create New Account
This is DEVASTATING Covid Jab News for Big Pharma
Vigilent Citizen
Published 19 hours ago

MIRRORED from Redacted

28 0ctober 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrrVyuQazt4&ab_channel=Redacted 

Last week, Health Canada admitted that the Pfizer Covid jab contained DNA sequence of SV-40. That is the Simian Virus that was the fortieth monkey "virus" that had been identified in the 1960s. The FDA and the CDC have not said whether or not it knew that SV-40 was in the Covid vaccines. This is important for many reasons. Joining us to discuss is Steve Kirsch from the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

