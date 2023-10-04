Archbishop Viganò - An Unprecedented Apostasy (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caritas in Veritate at:-
https://youtu.be/K98-fjc4qcE?si=obIFcuUxBt7kAISk
Premiered October 1st, 2023
Archbishop Viganò guides the faithful on the current crisis in the Catholic Church, in a video that was cancelled by The Remnant at the Catholic Identity Conference on October 1st, 2023.
Archbishop Viganò says that Catholics must seriously consider the possibility that Francis is not the pope.
Transcript available on YouTube page
