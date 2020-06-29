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Como preparar CDS solução de dióxido de cloro 3000 ppm
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182 views • June 29, 2020
Nesse vídeo, mostro como preparo CDS Dióxido de Cloro 3000 ppm usando 450 ml de água destilada, 10 ml de clorito de sódio 22,5% (5 ml + 5 ml), 10 ml de ácido clorídrico (5m + 5ml) em dois ciclos de 12 horas cada. Créditos para Andreas Kalcker que ensina o método em seus livros. Veja material pdf feito pela Sabesp sobre as propriedades de desinfecção de água do dióxido de cloro no link - http://site.sabesp.com.br/uploads/file/audiencias_inova%C3%A7%C3%A3o/Di%C3%B3xido%20de%20cloro%20no%20tratamento%20da%20%C3%A1gua.pdf
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