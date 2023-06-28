Create New Account
Epic Cash | A Wave Of Positivity | 28th June 2023
Jam-Crypto
Published a day ago

A video to discuss all of the recent positive news on the Epic Cash project.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:26 Recent positivity

3:38 Previous TA reminder

6:15 Same higher low pattern

9:05 Whale buyer alert!

9:49 Order book analysis

11:06 Change Now...is NOW LIVE

12:05 Check out buyepiccash.com!

15:57 Another crypto exchange listing - organic!

17:50 Guardarian coming soon...

19:54 Epic Tip Bot update

22:20 Mike Adams & Uncle V preview!

26:00 Everything that is being planned

26:44 Let's ride this positive wave!


Full Disclaimer: This video and its contents are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or trade, a solicitation to buy, or recommendation for any security, cryptocurrency, or related product, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advice or other related services. I may have a financial investment with the cryptocurrencies discussed in this video. In preparing this video, no individual financial or investment needs of the viewer have been taken into account nor is any financial or investment advice being offered. Any views expressed in this video were prepared based upon the information available at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.

bitcoincryptocurrencycryptoepic cashcensorship resistantprivate cryptoprivacy coinprivate blockchaincrypto podcastdecentralisationcentralisation resistantprivacy mattersdtvdecentralise tv

