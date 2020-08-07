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THE TRUTH ABOUT WEARING A FACE MASK
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218 views • August 07, 2020
So much debate over whether or not we should be wearing masks in order to fight COVlD but multiple scientific studies over the past decade have already settled this question. Not only do medical masks not prevent the spread of the virus, but a 1995 study proves that wearing a cloth mask can put you at greater risk for infection. Ben Swann breaks down the science.
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