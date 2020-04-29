Prove All Things – Public Access Program 2

This is the second in a series of one hour videos designed to be aired on public access TV cable. The programs are designed to bring important information to the public's attention, especially as is relevant to the loss of freedom and the importance of the permanent injunction arbitration order establishing the legal and lawful Bill of Peace. All cable companies are required to provide access to one or more public access channels. When utilized, they can be an effective tool in combating the controlled corporate fake news. See 4/30/2020 update on www.hudok.info for details for your participation because Bill Of Peace 2020 was done on behalf of all Americans. Also posted on that page will be links to some or if possible all of the uncut videos used in Program 2.