Mike Pompeo: We Must Protect and Defend America the Same Way President Reagan Did in the 1980s

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https://gnews.org/post/peh894a4
06/27/2022 Mike Pompeo: We will win the war against China. We must protect and defend America the same way President Reagan did in the 1980s. In fact, the Chinese Communist Party has been at war with the American people economically for two decades. The flight will be fought not only economically but in cyber and in space