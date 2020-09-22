BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CLAIRE EDWARDS & STEVEN WHYBROW ~ "World Awakening, Truth & Activism" ~ AWC Live [Age Of Truth TV]
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • September 22, 2020
Age Of Truth TV

JOIN US IN THE LIVE-CHAT !!!!
AGE OF TRUTH TV - LIVE DEBATE AT THE AWAKEN WEEKEND CONFERENCE

Claire Edwards & Steven Whybrow: "World Awakening, Truth & Activism"

3 PM CET (15.00 Central European Time)
2.00 PM UK (14.00 hours - United Kingdom)
9 AM EDT (US Eastern Time)
6 AM PDT (US Western Time)
9 PM AEST (Sidney Australia)

This fascinating, extraordinary and intensely informative AGE OF TRUTH TV LIVE-DEBATE interview with CLAIRE EDWARDS & STEVEN WHYBROW, presented by Age Of Truth TV investigative reporter Lucas Alexander, is filmed at the AWAKEN WEEKEND DENMARK CONFERENCE, at Kauslunde Kro, Funen, Denmark, before a live audience.

PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV! Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV

CLAIRE EDWARDS is a British/Irish former United Nations editor and gave trainings at the United Nations in intercultural writing. She is an author, teacher and international speaker. She has a degree in French Language and Literature and a master's degree in Intercultural Competence. While working at the UN, for many years she edited all the documents of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and its Legal, and Scientific and Technical subcommittees (such that she is familiar with space law and the particular issues of concern regarding use of the space orbits).

She is bicultural (English/Irish) and has lived in six different countries (England, France, Czech Republic, Japan, Thailand and Austria) and speaks English, French, Japanese and German, in that order of competence.

STEVEN WHYBROW is a young British/Austrian Investigative Journalist, Truth and Conspiracy Researcher, Lecturer and 5--G activist, from Vienna, Austria. Analyst of the current world crisis of 2020.

He has been studying the global conspiracy network and can do lectures in both English and German. How is radiation connected to the demonic inter-dimensional entities also known as the Archons/Jinn, who according to the Gnostics can possess humans, and supposedly also Alien Extra-Terrestrial beings, such as the Reptilians and the Greys, to name a few.

Are these beings in fact connected to Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) or are they actually A.I.? How is A.I. connected to the Illuminati, Secret Societies, U.N. Agenda 21, C-V and the World Order? AND how is all of this connected to the Cli-ma-te Change agenda and ultimately to electromagnetic frequencies?


PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:

http://www.ageoftruth.tv

For further contact: [email protected]

© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
maskdeep statemind controlblm5gaislaverysorosnatural lawresponsibilityclaire edwardsindividualsteven whybrowcovid-19age of truth tvworld awakeningemw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Bans Chinese Vehicles at Overseas Military Bases Over Spying Concerns

U.S. Bans Chinese Vehicles at Overseas Military Bases Over Spying Concerns

Edison Reed
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
New York Archdiocese Reaches $800 Million Settlement With 1,300 Clergy Abuse Claimants

New York Archdiocese Reaches $800 Million Settlement With 1,300 Clergy Abuse Claimants

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy