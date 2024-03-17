‘This is Real Democracy in Action’ - Russell 'Texas' Bentley, Heads to the Ballot Box in Donetsk

‘This is real democracy in action’: Donetsk heads to the ballot box

Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley (@TXDPR) reports from a polling station in Donetsk and casts his vote in the Russian presidential election.

This was from Sat. March 16.

The turnout in the presidential elections was a record in the history of modern Russia.

By 15:45 Moscow time, the total turnout in the Russian presidential elections, including remote electronic voting, was higher than the record 70.81 percent, said the head of the Central Election Commission , Ella Pamfilova , as quoted by Interfax.

It was previously reported that the in-person turnout in the presidential elections exceeded the figures for 2018. Then 67.54 percent of voters came to the polling stations.

Voting in the Russian presidential elections takes place in 2024 over three days and ends on the evening of March 17. To monitor them, 1,115 observers and experts from 129 countries came to the country.