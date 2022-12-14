J6 Political Prisoners Horribly Abused in DC "Gulag," David Sumrall Says

American political prisoners being held without trial over January 6 in appalling conditions in a D.C. "gulag" are being abused, beaten and worse, according to StopHate.com founder and "The American Gulag Chronicles" backer David Sumrall told The New American's Alex Newman in this interview on Conversations That Matter. The personal letters of these prisoners from jail tell the story, so David and others are releasing "The American Gulag Chronicles" so the American people can read about what is happening. Those who refuse to take the Covid injections are being held in solitary confinement, he added. Sumrall asked Americans to please support these victims of "a trap" that the legal system is determined to destroy. One way to do that is read the book. "They're all working to get their pound of flesh," he said about the courts, prosecutors and others.

