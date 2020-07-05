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Watch a surreal video compilation of dozens of local news anchors giving the exact same warning about 'fake' news
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122 views • July 05, 2020
A video compilation published on YouTube Saturday shows dozens of news anchors at local affiliate stations owned by the conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group reciting word-for-word the exact same message on "fake" news.
"Unfortunately, some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think," the anchors say. "This is extremely dangerous to our democracy."
The video shows CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox affiliates sharing the message. Sinclair's aggregate televised reach covers about 40 percent of the U.S. Watch the surreal compilation
"Unfortunately, some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think," the anchors say. "This is extremely dangerous to our democracy."
The video shows CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox affiliates sharing the message. Sinclair's aggregate televised reach covers about 40 percent of the U.S. Watch the surreal compilation
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