May 3, 2024





The Heart Still Beats But They Ignore And Throw Her Like Garbage...





Meet Briana! Briana was lying on a piece of cardboard, with many wounds on her body...

A huge wound in her chest... she had lost a lot of blood.

Who with such a dark heart did this to her with a sharp weapon?





Who wants to take her life?

Who saw her suffering and put this poor dog on top of the cardboard?

She is just a 7 month old baby.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_0J8ozKxck