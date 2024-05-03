The Moho
May 3, 2024
The Heart Still Beats But They Ignore And Throw Her Like Garbage...
Meet Briana! Briana was lying on a piece of cardboard, with many wounds on her body...
A huge wound in her chest... she had lost a lot of blood.
Who with such a dark heart did this to her with a sharp weapon?
Who wants to take her life?
Who saw her suffering and put this poor dog on top of the cardboard?
She is just a 7 month old baby.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_0J8ozKxck
