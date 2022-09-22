Coronaized.com Lecture Series: The Patenting of COVID-19 Technology and the followers of Dr. Charles Lieber

Author and Creator of www.coronaized.com goes through recent patent records and shows who is filling the shoes of Dr. Charles Lieber and goes through the technology tested on all of humanity the last two years and what worked and will be used in future injections. BE WARNED: those behind the COVID-19 injections are moving ahead with the technology that worked the best from the mass injections dosed out to billions of people. Watch closely and warn others as future injections are coming and will be forced the next time, no matter what.