Tokyo Housing | Japanology Plus - S01E60 | NHK World Japan

Exibido originalmente em 12 de Novembro de 2015
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Tokyo Housing
Créditos: Japanology Plus, NHK World Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7l3kcf
Descrição Original do Autor:
Episode Number : 60
Season : 1
Originally Aired : Thursday, November 12, 2015
From detached homes to tower blocks, from micro-houses on tiny lots to large dormitories, a vast variety of housing is jammed into Tokyo. Many homes feature ingenious use of space, including the traditional terraced houses called nagaya in Tokyo's old-fashioned neighborhoods. This time, we look at Tokyo housing. Our expert guest is Noriyoshi Suzuki, a researcher whose specialties include the history of residential architecture. And in Plus One, some of Tokyo's tiniest storefronts!
