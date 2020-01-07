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RSMO FAN FAVORITE - Why Hundreds of Thousands Of Children Go Missing Every Year - David Icke
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39 views • January 07, 2020
3 March 2017 | #0013
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Original Description below this line.
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ASHTON KUTCHER EXPOSES PIZZAGATE IN FRONT OF CONGRESS AND THE MEDIA STAYS SILENT
https://youtu.be/Dgh0xLWgA0w
The Men Who Knew Too Much About PizzaGate https://youtu.be/5cdwReKyqCc
Pizzagate, The Context - David Icke https://youtu.be/KP4z4hF7cTY
A Department of Homeland Security Insider has confirmed that PizzaGate, or Pedogate as they call it is 100% real and that ""big names will go down hard"" as Attorney General Jeff Sessions ""makes big arrests"" in the Washington D.C. elite pedophile ring.
CIA Agent: Michael Flynn Was Ousted After Obtaining DC Pedophile List!
http://yournewswire.com/cia-michael-f...
Please check out David Seaman's YouTube Information and Follow Him on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/d_seaman
DAVID BROCK: Rent-A-Troll For Trillionaires, Pizzagate Silencer https://youtu.be/ec3s4J3LsTA
Stephen Colbert's PIZZAGATE OBSESSION | David Seaman https://youtu.be/I_wPFu7hPdA
Retired FBI Head Ted Gunderson Tells All | Illuminati, Satanism, Pedophile Rings At Highest Levels http://youtu.be/UUAZvoG9BEY I had the good fortune of meeting and speaking with Mr. Gunderson on two occasions before he passed away of cancer in 2011. He was a great American Truth Seeker and Patriot!
http://PizzaGate.com
http://www.infowars.com/what-is-pizza...
https://dcpizzagate.wordpress.com
https://youtu.be/wYxPszVfK78
Folllow Me & I'll Follow You! https://twiter.com/stevemotley
Please shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
(BUY) Become a preferred customer: https://www.HempWorx.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
(SELL) Become an affiliate: https://www.7FigureBizOp.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
Or consider leaving a donation: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=26725702
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Check out our list of other patriot truth-tellers!
https://HeresYourRedPill.com
Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ASHTON KUTCHER EXPOSES PIZZAGATE IN FRONT OF CONGRESS AND THE MEDIA STAYS SILENT
https://youtu.be/Dgh0xLWgA0w
The Men Who Knew Too Much About PizzaGate https://youtu.be/5cdwReKyqCc
Pizzagate, The Context - David Icke https://youtu.be/KP4z4hF7cTY
A Department of Homeland Security Insider has confirmed that PizzaGate, or Pedogate as they call it is 100% real and that ""big names will go down hard"" as Attorney General Jeff Sessions ""makes big arrests"" in the Washington D.C. elite pedophile ring.
CIA Agent: Michael Flynn Was Ousted After Obtaining DC Pedophile List!
http://yournewswire.com/cia-michael-f...
Please check out David Seaman's YouTube Information and Follow Him on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/d_seaman
DAVID BROCK: Rent-A-Troll For Trillionaires, Pizzagate Silencer https://youtu.be/ec3s4J3LsTA
Stephen Colbert's PIZZAGATE OBSESSION | David Seaman https://youtu.be/I_wPFu7hPdA
Retired FBI Head Ted Gunderson Tells All | Illuminati, Satanism, Pedophile Rings At Highest Levels http://youtu.be/UUAZvoG9BEY I had the good fortune of meeting and speaking with Mr. Gunderson on two occasions before he passed away of cancer in 2011. He was a great American Truth Seeker and Patriot!
http://PizzaGate.com
http://www.infowars.com/what-is-pizza...
https://dcpizzagate.wordpress.com
https://youtu.be/wYxPszVfK78
Folllow Me & I'll Follow You! https://twiter.com/stevemotley
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