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RSMO FAN FAVORITE - Why Hundreds of Thousands Of Children Go Missing Every Year - David Icke
HeresYourRedPill
HeresYourRedPill
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39 views • January 07, 2020
3 March 2017 | #0013
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My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.

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Original Description below this line.
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ASHTON KUTCHER EXPOSES PIZZAGATE IN FRONT OF CONGRESS AND THE MEDIA STAYS SILENT
https://youtu.be/Dgh0xLWgA0w

The Men Who Knew Too Much About PizzaGate https://youtu.be/5cdwReKyqCc

Pizzagate, The Context - David Icke https://youtu.be/KP4z4hF7cTY

A Department of Homeland Security Insider has confirmed that PizzaGate, or Pedogate as they call it is 100% real and that ""big names will go down hard"" as Attorney General Jeff Sessions ""makes big arrests"" in the Washington D.C. elite pedophile ring.
CIA Agent: Michael Flynn Was Ousted After Obtaining DC Pedophile List!
http://yournewswire.com/cia-michael-f...

Please check out David Seaman's YouTube Information and Follow Him on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/d_seaman

DAVID BROCK: Rent-A-Troll For Trillionaires, Pizzagate Silencer https://youtu.be/ec3s4J3LsTA

Stephen Colbert's PIZZAGATE OBSESSION | David Seaman https://youtu.be/I_wPFu7hPdA

Retired FBI Head Ted Gunderson Tells All | Illuminati, Satanism, Pedophile Rings At Highest Levels http://youtu.be/UUAZvoG9BEY I had the good fortune of meeting and speaking with Mr. Gunderson on two occasions before he passed away of cancer in 2011. He was a great American Truth Seeker and Patriot!

http://PizzaGate.com

http://www.infowars.com/what-is-pizza...

https://dcpizzagate.wordpress.com

https://youtu.be/wYxPszVfK78

Folllow Me & I'll Follow You! https://twiter.com/stevemotley
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