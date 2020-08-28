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Did the Gates Foundation Actually Sterilize Hundreds of Thousands of Young Girls in India?
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126 views • August 28, 2020
History of the Gates Foundation and Vaccine Injuries in India and Africa. Has the history of the Gates Foundation and reported vaccine injuries in India and across Africa been scrubbed from the internet?
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