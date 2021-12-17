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Mandatory Vaccine Passport Nightmare - rejecting the digital branding of humans.
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53 views • December 17, 2021
Please take time to watch this important video. A lot is riding on the decisions you make in the very near future. The elite ruling have decided you will comply with their demands or else.
Their god demands we allow his beast to brand us with his mark.
Our God has other plans, but we must be patient and refuse to comply. Their time is short, do not let them deceive you.
Links promised in the video:
Download this video:
https://welcomehome777.com/85
Dec 30th episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4dfc0898-3d39-4620-96a8-e1da38f1cc9a
Jan 4th episode: https://www.brighteon.com/8f364c90-adb8-44c7-878b-4364278e23d2
Much more at the website https://welcomehome777.com
Their god demands we allow his beast to brand us with his mark.
Our God has other plans, but we must be patient and refuse to comply. Their time is short, do not let them deceive you.
Links promised in the video:
Download this video:
https://welcomehome777.com/85
Dec 30th episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4dfc0898-3d39-4620-96a8-e1da38f1cc9a
Jan 4th episode: https://www.brighteon.com/8f364c90-adb8-44c7-878b-4364278e23d2
Much more at the website https://welcomehome777.com
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