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The Great Reset Agenda is Falling Like a House of Cards as the World Awakens – FULL SHOW 5/17/21
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530 views • May 18, 2021
Majority of doctors, scientists worldwide turn against the false science of the Covid-19 power grab! Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show to thwart the enemies of humanity!
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